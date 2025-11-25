Lawrence O’Donnell Trashes ‘Pathetic Loser’ Trump Being Dominated in Own Office

MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell trashed President Donald Trump as “pathetic” and a “loser” over the way New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani “took over” Trump’s own office “as no one before him has.”

The president stunned political observers on Friday with an Oval Office meeting that’s being described as a “lovefest” with the mayor-elect he has consistently derided and called a “communist” even as he announced the meeting.

On Monday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Last Word, O’Donnell opened the show with a marathon commentary about the “collapse” of the “Trump regime” that included an extended riff on Mamdani dominating Trump’s space:

There is no more vivid image of the decline and fall of Donald Trump than the image that was created on Friday with Donald Trump slumped in the Oval Office at the desk in defeat offering a political surrender to the man who stood beside him in the Elon Musk position. A man 20 years younger than Elon Musk and immeasurably smarter. A man who took over that room as no one before him has ever taken over that room with Donald Trump in it.

Donald Trump went from calling the man a communist lunatic to gladhanding him publicly like one of Donald Trump’s beloved dictators. What we saw on Friday was Donald Trump offering an unconditional surrender. Donald Trump has not completed his first year in the second term of his presidency and he knows he is losing so badly now that he desperately has to do something and he has no idea what to do.

And after calling for the death penalty for members of Congress who simply publicly stated military law, saying that members of the military must not follow illegal orders, even Donald Trump could figure out how insane that comment was. And so, Donald Trump desperately needed to do something to change the tone. And the next person in the door was the person he called a communist lunatic.

The day before election day in New York City, Donald Trump said, “If communist candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the election for mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing federal funds.” And on Friday, Donald Trump said he was going to try to help the new mayor as much as he possibly could with federal funds. A complete reversal, a complete surrender by Donald Trump. Kind of reversal a politician offers only in defeat, only in surrender.

In that statement, the day before the election in New York city, Donald Trump said, “As a communist, this once great city has zero chance of success or even survival.” And with the man he called a communist standing beside him, Donald Trump said he thinks the city is going to do very well with the new mayor. Donald Trump said he would be happy to live in New York City with the new mayor in office. Donald Trump said he would feel safe living in New York City with the new mayor in charge.

That is the same Donald Trump who said a day before the election in a social media post to all of his followers, “It is my strong conviction that New York City will be a complete and total economic and social disaster should Mamdani win.” That was Donald Trump’s strong conviction. Donald Trump told all of his followers all over the country that a communist was trying to take over New York City.

And it was Donald Trump’s strong conviction that that should not happen. And if it does happen, it’ll be a complete and total economic and social disaster. That was Donald Trump’s strong conviction on November 3rd. A strong conviction.

And 18 days later, Donald Trump on television looking completely defeated and surrendering tells all of his followers all over the country that he was lying about his strong conviction 18 days ago. And he now thinks the mayor elect is a great guy who’s going to do a great job and that the city’s going to be great, and Donald Trump’s going to help the great new mayor.

And Donald Trump said all of that not because he liked the guy, not because he was charmed by him, not because he was charmed by his smile. Donald Trump said all that because Donald Trump is losing and Donald Trump knows it. Donald Trump said that because he is losing support all over the country.

Donald Trump said that because 64 percent say that he is doing a terrible job on economic issues. And Donald Trump who days ago said he doesn’t want to hear the word affordability sat slumped beside the young, vibrant affordability candidate and tried to use him as a political sign that he Donald Trump gets it. Donald Trump understands that the issue now is affordability, but it’s a word Donald Trump can’t quite say.

And because Donald Trump cannot put his positions in the English language, he thought that the symbol of the new young mayor-elect and Donald Trump getting along, the symbol of Donald Trump getting along with the affordability guy would work for Donald Trump. It was pure pathetic losing political calculation by a loser.