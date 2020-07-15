comScore

Twitter Dunks Abound Over Kanye West’s Brief Presidential Bid: ‘Lasted One Full Scaramucci’

By KJ EdelmanJul 15th, 2020, 10:17 am

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

A publicist for Kanye West officially announced the artist would not run for president after he emphatically announced his bid on Twitter last Wednesday.

New York Magazine reported that West already had a team of 180 people working for him in Florida and South Carolina before deciding against getting on some ballots this late in the race.

“I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye,” said Get Out the Vote’s Steve Kramer. “Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.”

West’s week-long proclamation to run in 2020 prompted some cable news time, a handful of interviews, and even a response from President Donald Trump on his decision to enter the race. The president said West could have a “real voice” last week, adding, “It’s very interesting. It’d have to be limited to certain states because in some states the deadline has been missed.”

Still, not many people were surprised that West dropped out before formalizing his bid with the FEC.

West’s short-lived bid even produced a poll that showed the rapper with no political experience getting two percent of the vote. The poll actually improved Vice President Joe Biden’s lead over Trump by one point.

