Twitter Dunks Abound Over Kanye West’s Brief Presidential Bid: ‘Lasted One Full Scaramucci’

A publicist for Kanye West officially announced the artist would not run for president after he emphatically announced his bid on Twitter last Wednesday.

New York Magazine reported that West already had a team of 180 people working for him in Florida and South Carolina before deciding against getting on some ballots this late in the race.

“I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye,” said Get Out the Vote’s Steve Kramer. “Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.”

West’s week-long proclamation to run in 2020 prompted some cable news time, a handful of interviews, and even a response from President Donald Trump on his decision to enter the race. The president said West could have a “real voice” last week, adding, “It’s very interesting. It’d have to be limited to certain states because in some states the deadline has been missed.”

Still, not many people were surprised that West dropped out before formalizing his bid with the FEC.

According to my calculations @kanyewest’s presidential aspirations lasted one full Scaramucci — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 15, 2020

Kanye West announcing he’s running for president, then realizing there’s too much work involved to actually do it (gathering enough signatures to qualify for state ballots) and saying “he’s out” is so very 2020. — Lyndsey D’Arcangelo (@darcangel21) July 15, 2020

Kanye ran for president for 3 days. — Sharika Soal (@SharikaSoal84) July 15, 2020

like i said, kanye wasn’t actually running for president — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) July 15, 2020

On an anti abortion anti-vaccination platform Kanye West self promoting Presidential bid was just all a publicity stunt for his new album wasn’t it? To push such putridly ideas is beyond unforgivable. Especially when you have such a loyal dedicated audience. — Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) July 15, 2020

Kanye West’s family announced through their spokesperson last week that the entertainer and clothing designer was in the midst of a very difficult manic period. I think it was unfortunate that so many exploited someone clearly very ill. Looking at you, @Forbes. https://t.co/fyKANfr8wN — Alexandra Halaby🏳️‍🌈 (@iskandrah) July 15, 2020

Kanye West drops out of 2020 presidential race, on grounds he could split the incomprehensible narcissist vote. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) July 15, 2020

Kanye West was in and out of the presidential race faster than Jesse Ventura. — Karen Bass for Vice President (@adrielhampton) July 15, 2020

A bunch of dems are very relieved Kanye West decided against running. Let that sink in. 🤣 — Dave is a Charles Booker Democrat (@nodank_) July 14, 2020

much like his recent musical output and his sneaker line, Kanye West’s presidential bid was half-assedhttps://t.co/XE4XmtqUAG — Drew Beringer (@drewberinger) July 15, 2020

Better scrap my “Kanye Likely to Pick Inspectah Deck as Secretary of Defense” piece. https://t.co/njvDaoOIRI — Aaron Mehta (@AaronMehta) July 15, 2020

Kanye dropouts ranked:

1. College

2. Presidential https://t.co/r9HmwYTWI9 — Terence Burlij (@burlij) July 15, 2020

no one man should have all that power over pundits who have literally never listened to a Kanye song and make mass assumptions about black voters — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) July 15, 2020

West’s short-lived bid even produced a poll that showed the rapper with no political experience getting two percent of the vote. The poll actually improved Vice President Joe Biden’s lead over Trump by one point.

Kanye West is polling at 2% Better than many top democrats and third party candidateshttps://t.co/5vbag7MW8s — Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 14, 2020

