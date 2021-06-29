Twitter Has a Field Day as NYC Board of Elections Admits Stunning ‘Error’ in Ballot Tabulations

By Michael LucianoJun 29th, 2021, 11:33 pm
 

The New York Democratic mayoral primary has become a Big Apple-sized shitshow.

On Tuesday, the city’s beleaguered Board of Elections released new tallies showing that former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia had dramatically narrowed the lead of Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. The results tabulated were from the first set of ranked choice voting results, in what is the first time the city has used RCV. Final results aren’t expected until the end of the month.

Then came an unexpected turn. The Board of Elections removed the tallies from its website, and tweeted that there had been a discrepancy. As elections guru Dave Wasserman noted, “something’s very wrong.”

As it turns out, election workers forgot to remove tens of thousands of test ballots from the system before putting real ballots through the RCV tabulator.

The Board of Elections issued a statement Tuesday evening, which explained the situation, though the last sentence seemed to be missing a word.

The Board issued a corrected statement – strangely in a different font – amid intense Twitter mockery of the day’s proceedings, or should we say, regressions.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: