Vacationing Trump Says Afghanistan Better Than United States

I bet they have less whining after elections, anyway.

President Donald Trump, tweeting from the vacation he is taking after vetoing Defense spending and setting Congress scrambling over the Covid relief belief, said on the day after Christmas that the United States isn’t as good as war-torn, Taliban-infested Afghanistan.

Citing an anonymous source, Trump claimed that a “young military man” told him that democracy in Afghanistan is better run than it is here, where the mail is corrupt or whatever.

A young military man working in Afghanistan told me that elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run than the USA’s 2020 Election. Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupt Mail-In Ballots, was the election of a third world country. Fake President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

Minutes earlier the President, who is at his golf resort in Florida, said that the Supreme Court he has filled is weak and incompetent, that the elections are corrupt, and that a country with corrupt elections is no country at all.

The U.S. Supreme Court has been totally incompetent and weak on the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election. We have absolute PROOF, but they don’t want to see it – No “standing”, they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

Anyway, Merry Christmas to all, ya filthy animals.

