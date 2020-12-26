comScore

Vacationing Trump Says Afghanistan Better Than United States

By Caleb HoweDec 26th, 2020, 9:50 am

Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

I bet they have less whining after elections, anyway.

President Donald Trump, tweeting from the vacation he is taking after vetoing Defense spending and setting Congress scrambling over the Covid relief belief, said on the day after Christmas that the United States isn’t as good as war-torn, Taliban-infested Afghanistan.

Citing an anonymous source, Trump claimed that a “young military man” told him that democracy in Afghanistan is better run than it is here, where the mail is corrupt or whatever.

Minutes earlier the President, who is at his golf resort in Florida, said that the Supreme Court he has filled is weak and incompetent, that the elections are corrupt, and that a country with corrupt elections is no country at all.

Anyway, Merry Christmas to all, ya filthy animals.

