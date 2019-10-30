CNN’s Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper revealed what Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman said in his opening statements at the deposition, Tuesday, where Vindman reportedly expressed his belief that President Donald Trump personally withheld aid from Ukraine in an effort to force them into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

“Two sources present at the Tuesday deposition of White House National Security Council staffer Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman tell me that Vindman told congressional investigators that he became convinced that President Trump personally was ordering the withholding of $400 million in aid for Ukraine as a way of forcing Ukrainian President Zelinsky to publicly announce an investigation into the Bidens,” Tapper reported on The Lead With Jake Tapper this afternoon. “Vindman said the existence of a quid pro quo had been clear to him by July 10th. That’s when US ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, something of a point man on the Ukraine situation, told Ukrainian officials in a meeting at the White House that they’d need to deliver ‘specific investigations’ in order to secure the White House meeting they so desired with President Trump.”

“Now that’s according to Vindman’s opening statement that was reported yesterday, but the fact that the $400 million in aide, including that desperately needed military assistance to beat back the Russians that was also being used by the president, that didn’t become clear until the next month, Vindman testified yesterday,” he continued. “After then, national security adviser John Bolton told Vindman to prepare a decision memo by August 15th for Bolton and other senior administration officials to present as a Trump administration-wide inter-agency argument to President Trump to release the assistant funds to Ukraine as soon as possible.”

Tapper revealed, “Vindman wrote that memo, wrote that argument, and a day later Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and other national security officials met with President Trump at his resort in Bedminster. After they met in Bedminster, Vindman learned that President Trump was still refusing to allow those funds to go to Ukraine, and that convinced Lieutenant Colonel Vindman that President Trump was still waiting for the ‘deliverable’ as Bill Taylor, the top diplomat in Ukraine, referred to it in his deposition. The ‘deliverable’, the announcement of an investigation into the Bidens that Ukrainian officials needed to deliver in order to get the money they so desperately needed.”

