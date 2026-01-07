Minneapolis Mayor Pummeled By the Right Over ICE Shooting Comments: ‘Virtually Asking for This to Be 2026’s George Floyd’

Several high-profile conservative commentators lambasted Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) for their comments after a woman was shot and killed by an ICE officer on Wednesday.

Frey said it was “bullsh*t” for ICE to say in a statement the woman “weaponized her vehicle” and attempted to run over an officer. And Walz told his X followers “don’t believe this propaganda machine” in reference to the same statement.

But conservatives said the Democratic politicians are the ones who are pushing propaganda and that the viral footage clearly shows the woman tried to ram an ICE officer who was in front of her SUV.

Megyn Kelly told Frey on X to “try to control yourself. This cop almost got run over by this woman, who accelerated into him.” Her post included a video of the shooting.

“It’s right here in this angle of the incident,” she continued. “How about you not try to light your own city on fire for once?”

Kelly also reposted Walz’s comment and said it was “so irresponsible.” She urged him and others to wait for more information before calling it propaganda, which she said was “shameful.”

This is so irresponsible. Wait. Wait until we’ve seen and know more. How dare you – as the sitting governor! – further inflame an already charged situation by declaring the officer’s defense “propaganda?” Shameful. https://t.co/v0t0akeOSP — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 7, 2026

She wasn’t the only one who felt that way.

Outkick founder Clay Travis said Frey was spreading an “inflammatory lie” by saying it was BS to call it a justified shooting.

The ICE agent was clearly contacted by the woman in this car. Zoom in on this video. Mayor Frey calling this self defense “bullshit” is an inflammatory lie. pic.twitter.com/Rgf0jE9bYa — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 7, 2026

Pro-Trump commentator Benny Johnson shared a clip of the incident and said it was “irrefutable” the “Minneapolis Democrat Terrorist HIT the federal agent with her car.” He said it was “attempted murder” and slammed Walz for calling ICE “Trump’s modern-day Gestapo” last year. That comparison to Nazi Germany “led to this,” Johnson said.

CLEAN SHOOT: New irrefutable video evidence shows that the Minneapolis Democrat Terrorist HIT the federal agent with her car ICE Agent is lucky to be alive. Fast reflexes saved his life It’s attempted murder Tim Walz calling ICE ‘gestapo’ led to thispic.twitter.com/OXNiALrbhw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 7, 2026

Minnesota-based Republican strategist and Townhall.com columnist Dustin Grage similarly ripped Walz for his gestapo comment.

“Now even Democrats are confirming this individual was following ICE throughout the day,” he posted. “This is what happens when Tim Walz calls ICE agents Gestapo.

Now even Democrats are confirming this individual was following ICE throughout the day. This is what happens when Tim Walz calls ICE agents Gestapo. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 7, 2026

Fox News anchor Lawrence Jones asked on X “What is Jacob Frey thinking? Does he want his city to burn again?”

What is Jacob Frey thinking? Does he want his city to burn again? — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) January 7, 2026

His colleague Will Cain said Frey was “virtually asking for this to be 2026’s George Floyd.”

Frey was virtually asking for this to be 2026’s George Floyd. — Will Cain (@willcain) January 7, 2026

