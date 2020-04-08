Seth Mandel, executive editor of the conservative Washington Examiner, said Wednesday that the 2020 Democratic primary defeat of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is a “victory against antisemitism and in favor of the Jewish people having a place in the world.”

Following news of Sanders, who is Jewish, dropping out of the race against former Vice President Joe Biden, Mandel tweeted, “Turning back the Corbynist tide hasn’t been as easy here, but this is another important victory against antisemitism and in favor of the Jewish people having a place in the world.”

“Biden’s nomination is a major victory against bigotry. The fight continues,” he added.

Turning back the Corbynist tide hasn’t been as easy here, but this is another important victory against antisemitism and in favor of the Jewish people having a place in the world. Biden’s nomination is a major victory against bigotry. The fight continues. https://t.co/p6zIMaEre0 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 8, 2020

If Sanders had won the presidency, he would have been the first Jewish president in the history of the United States.

Mandel repeatedly cast the Sanders campaign as anti-Semitic due to support from Muslim congresswomen Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), as well as Linda Sarsour and civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson.

A reminder of what a Bernie victory represents: Antisemitism to cheering crowds https://t.co/XUAqWsiwdD https://t.co/KwG9UDDArB — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 1, 2020

Mandel had previously predicted in February that if Sanders were the Democratic nominee, he would likely “get at least two-thirds of the Jewish vote.”

If Bernie Sanders is the nominee he’s likely going to get at least two-thirds of the Jewish vote (my gut says he’ll clear 70%) but he will certainly cruise to the majority. We’ll see how the campaign goes but no way Trump gets a majority of the Jewish vote. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 24, 2020

Sanders officially suspended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, declaring, “I want to express to each of you my deep gratitude for helping to create an unprecedented grassroots political campaign that has had a profound impact in changing our nation.”

“Today I congratulate Joe Biden, a very decent man who I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward,” he continued.

