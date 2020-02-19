A new poll indicates that Senator Bernie Sanders has solidified his national lead over his competitors for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The poll from Washington Post and ABC News shows that support for Sanders surged from 23 percent to 32 since January. Joe Biden held 32 percent last month, but after the disappointing results the vice president has seen in Iowa and New Hampshire, his support has fallen to 16 percent.

The poll goes on to say that Michael Bloomberg’s level of support currently stands at 14 percent, Elizabeth Warren at 12 percent, Pete Buttigieg at 8 percent and Amy Klobuchar at 7 percent.

The poll also found that 30 percent of Democrats now believe Sanders to be the most electable candidate to run against President Donald Trump. The Biden campaign has frequently touted itself to be the most electable choice, but support for that argument is crumbling since belief in his electability has fallen from 38 percent to 19.

The findings come as the 2020 Democrats gear up for the next debate tonight in Las Vegas, which will have Bloomberg on stage for the first time. This also comes ahead of the Nevada caucuses, the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday which might shape the future of the Democratic primary.

