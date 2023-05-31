WATCH: Fox News Host Cracks Up Laughing at Trump Declaring He’ll ‘End the Ukraine War In An Afternoon’

Fox News political analyst and host Juan Williams joined America Reports on Wednesday to discuss the state of the 2024 GOP primary along with former Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short – amid news that Pence will announce his run next week.

Anchor John Roberts began by noting that other candidates, along with Pence, are still expected to join the GOP primary.

“The more the merrier. We’re expecting Chris Christie to get in next week. Who knows who else is has yet to jump in, but there’s a lot of potential contenders out there. Do you believe that diluting the Republican field plays the Donald Trump strengths?” Roberts asked.

“I don’t think there’s any question. I just look at the math. He has a base, you would say is in the 20 to 30% range in terms of the Republican voters. And so if you have more people in the race who could just aggregate the remaining 70%, that’s all to his advantage,” Williams replied.

After some more analysis from Williams, Roberts asked Short, “So here’s the hard road — we’ll finish out with you Mark – to run here for all of these Republican candidates, because everybody in the Republican Party liked Donald Trump’s policies. Right? They thought that the candidate, the president himself was flawed. So how do you run the same lane as Trump in terms of policy but say, but I’m not that guy?”

“Well, I think to Juan’s point, there’s a 25 to 30% base, but I think the market is going to dictate this by the time you get to next January. There’s a lot of time to play out and not all these candidates will be there in January,” Short replied before hammering Trump:

But I think candidly, John, a lot of us like Donald Trump’s policies when he is president. We wonder if he’s walked away from those policies, from the guy who championed overturning Roe v Wade. He now says, hey, look, we need to put abortion back on the negotiating table for the guy who took on Russian mercenaries in Syria and canceled Nordstream to he now welcomes Putin invading Ukraine for the guy who we think helped generate enormous economic growth, his policies on entitlement spending, he’s exactly the same as Joe Biden. So in essence, Trump isn’t the same person he was when he as president.

“But, he did say he could the end the Ukraine war in an afternoon,” shot back Roberts.

“Is that right?” Williams said as he laughed loudly.

“Look it up,” Roberts quipped as Williams continued to laugh and Short smiled.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

