WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Delivers Affordable Care Act Speech

Presumptive President-elect Joe Biden is set to deliver a speech from Delaware on the Affordable Care Act at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.

As noted by CNN, Biden’s speech “comes the day Supreme Court justices are hearing oral arguments in the case that seeks to overturn the landmark health reform law.”

“They will likely take initial votes at their private Friday conference and begin the process of writing opinions, though a decision isn’t expected until the first half of 2021,” CNN reported.

Watch live above via PBS NewsHour.

