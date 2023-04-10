‘We Must Prepare for War Against China’: Mark Levin Gets Raucous Applause from Hannity’s Studio Audience

Mark Levin declared that the United States “must prepare for war with China” on Monday’s edition of Hannity.

The host of Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News weighed in on relations between the two countries and said China is itching for a war with the U.S. His remarks came on the third day of Chinese military drills taking place near Taiwan, which is self-governing but belongs to China as far as its communist government is concerned.

“Brazil now is with China,” he told Sean Hannity, alluding to the countries’ economic relationship. “That’s in our own hemisphere. We used to have something called the Monroe Doctrine.”

The Monroe Doctrine was a policy set forth by the fifth president, James Monroe, who warned European colonial powers not to meddle in the affairs of the Americas. Levin then went on to draw parallels between the contemporary U.S. and the Roman Empire.

“Invasion of foreigners, severe economic troubles, division of the empire, empire stretched too thin, government corruption and political instability, loss of traditional values, weakening of the legions, the military,” he said. “That is what combined, destroyed the Roman empire. The Roman Empire lasted 1,000 years. We’re not even close to 1,000 years. Every one of those seven or eight issues is something we are confronting today.”

He went on to say China has been building up its military – particularly its navy.

“You think they’re building all that to defeat Taiwan?” Levin said. “They’re building all that to defeat us. They’re not gonna be satisfied with Taiwan. They’re in battles now with the Philippines and Japan, even Vietnam. Australia’s being threatened.”

He added, “This is a big damn deal,” before telling Hannity’s studio audience the U.S. should prepare to battle China.

“And let me tell you something that viewers in this audience and others may not want to hear,” he continued. “We need to prepare for war against China. I don’t mean go to war. I don’t mean initiate a war. But they are preparing for war. We are completely unprepared as a nation, psychologically.”

He then griped about “woke ideology” in the military.

“I want to say it again so the backbenchers regurgitate it,” said. “We must prepare for war against China. Not because we want war. Not because we’re gonna cause war. But because they want war. They’ve only communicated it 10,000 different ways, whether it’s violating their air space, navigable waters, threatening our ships, threatening our country, threatening our people.”

Levin slammed President Joe Biden’s handling of China and concluded, “It’s absolutely unbelievable! That’s it. I’m done.”

As he finished speaking, Hannity’s studio audience gave Levin an uproarious round of applause.

