‘Americans Overwhelmingly Do Not Want This’: CNN Poll Shows Abortion Pill Ban Very Unpopular – Even Among Republicans

Republicans and Democrats “overwhelmingly” do not want the abortion drug mifepristone pulled from the market, but a federal judge in Texas is aiming to do just that some 23 years after it first received FDA approval.

According to an IPSOS poll, 82% of Democrats and 53% of Republicans oppose the ruling.

“Americans overwhelmingly do not want this abortion pill banned, 70% are opposed to it, over 80% of Democrats are opposed to it. Look at that, over 50% of Republicans are opposed to it,” said CNN Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten on Monday. “My goodness gracious, when was the last time you saw a controversial issue in which a majority of Republicans and Democrats agreed?”

Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, made the unprecedented decision to reverse the FDA’s approval of the drug after more than two decades of safe and effective usage. The government has seven days to appeal, during which time the pill will remain available.

“If it stands, it would prevent women in every state from accessing the medication, regardless of whether abortion is legal in a state,” said President Joe Biden shortly after the ruling.

A separate and contradictory decision was made by a federal judge in Washington state ordering the FDA to make no changes to the status of mifepristone. Ultimately, the two rulings may come down to a battle royale at the U.S. Supreme Court, making it one of the biggest abortion cases since Roe v. Wade was overturned, no longer guaranteeing American women the right to have an abortion.

“We oftentimes look at polling and we say, ‘Ok, is this necessarily reflected in the real world?'” Enten continued. “Well, since Roe v. Wade was overturned in the middle of last year, we had half a dozen abortion ballot measures, right? And the pro-abortion rights side, and every single one of them came out with the majority, with the win, and we’re not just talking about blue states like Vermont and California. We’re talking about red states, right, like Kentucky and Kansas and Montana. So the fact is, Americans are on the side of pro-abortion rights. And it’s going to be very interesting to see going forward whether or not they like this decision. I don’t believe that they will if it holds.”

Watch above via CNN.

