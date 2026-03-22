Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) slammed “completely self-consumed” President Donald Trump for his “child”-like Truth Social post celebrating the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

Trump took to social media after news of Mueller’s death on Saturday afternoon to revel: “Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

Christie appeared on This Week with George Stephanopoulos Sunday morning, where ABC’s Jonathan Karl asked his thoughts on the post.

“Well, look, first of all, it’s reprehensible for anyone to say that about someone who had the life of service that Robert Mueller had—even more reprehensible for somebody who is the commander-in-chief of the military to say that about a veteran who was a decorated veteran in the Vietnam War,” Christie said. “And by the way, who didn’t get drafted, volunteered.”

He admitted that he had his fair share of spats with Mueller but still respected Mueller’s dedication to serving his country.

“So the fact is, I knew Bob very well,” he said. “We worked together for seven years when I was U.S. Attorney [for the District of New Jersey]. And by the way, we had some epic fights during that time. … And so it’s not like I’m an unadulterated Bob Mueller fan. There were a lot of things we disagreed on. But the one thing I can tell you about him is that when his country called him to service, he never said no. And he never put conditions on it.”

Christie went on to use Mueller’s role as the special prosecutor for the investigation into accusations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election as an example of this dedication. Mueller ultimately concluded in 2019 that Russia had interfered to benefit Trump.

“And even times when the Russia investigation went on, when he was brought into play there, he wasn’t up to it—I mean, we saw that at the end—but, he couldn’t say no when his country called him and asked him to serve,” Christie said. “And this is something—to say what the president said about Bob Mueller just shows you how completely self-consumed the president is, because that’s where it comes from. It comes from his own sense that the only thing that matters in the world is him.”

Karl noted that Trump’s response was “instantaneous,” which Christie likened to a tantrum.

“Well, of course, that’s what a child does, Jon,” he said.

Watch above via ABC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!