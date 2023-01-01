‘What a F**king A**hole’: Biden Fumed While Coming Across Items Trump Left Behind at White House, Per Book

President Joe Biden fumed while coming across items his predecessor, Donald Trump, left behind at the White House, according to a new book.

According to The New York Post, citing the upcoming book by writer and documentarian Chris Whipple, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, Biden couldn’t stand to have any items that reminded him of Trump. This included a golf simulator, a big-screen TV, and even the Resolute Desk used by Trump.

“What a fucking asshole,” said Biden when showing a friend the golf simulator, according to Whipple.

Biden reportedly wanted to switch out the Resolute Desk used by Trump in exchange for the one used by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, according to Whipple. However, that request couldn’t be fulfilled. That desk is currently at the Roosevelts’ Hyde Park, New York, residence.

Whipple’s book, out Jan. 17, also revealed Biden’s worries about members of his Secret Service possibly being loyal to Trump. Whipple wrote that the Secret Service “is full of white ex-cops from the South who tend to be deeply conservative.”

“Wary of his own Secret Service agents, the president no longer spoke freely in their presence,” he added.

Additionally, Biden refused to believe that his German Shephard dog Major bit a Secret Service agent, according to Whipple.

“Look, the Secret Service are never up here. It didn’t happen,” Biden told a friend.

Major, a rescue, was eventually rehomed following a string of biting incidents at the White House.

The book also highlighted Biden’s frustration with Vice President Kamala Harris.

