White Democrats are far more likely to be bothered by the fact that presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is an old white male than Hispanic and black Democrats, according to Pew Research.

Forty-nine percent of white Democrats were reportedly “bothered” that the nominee is “a white man in his 70s,” while, ironically, just 30 percent of Hispanic Democrats and 28 percent of black Democrats felt the same.

Democrats between the ages of 18 and 29 were also more concerned (54 percent) than older generations, along with postgraduates (58 percent).

The more formal education a respondent had, the more they were concerned by Biden’s old, white, male body, according to the poll, and just 24 percent of those with a high school education or less were bothered.

“Democratic voters who are bothered that the likely nominee is an older white man are more liberal, more educated, younger and more likely to be white than those who are not bothered,” reported Pew Research. “Democratic registered voters who are bothered the likely nominee is an older white man are slightly more likely than those who are not bothered by it to say they would vote for Biden in the November general election contest against Trump (89% vs. 83%). And they are especially likely to have a negative evaluation of the president.”

