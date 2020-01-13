The White House reportedly expects “at least four Republicans,” and “likely more,” to join Democrat calls for witnesses in the Senate impeachment of President Donald Trump.

According to CBS News, which cited unnamed senior “White House officials,” the White House “increasingly believe that at least four Republicans, and likely more, will vote to call witnesses.”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), and Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) are among those reportedly expected to vote for the calling of witnesses, and the White House also allegedly has its eyes on “wild card” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and “institutionalist” Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN).

71 percent of Democrats, 40 percent of Republicans, and 56 percent of independents support the Senate calling witnesses, according to a poll from Morning Consult.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced her plans to bring the impeachment articles against President Trump to the Senate last week, after the House voted in December to officially impeach the president.

In a letter to House Democrats, Pelosi declared, “I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate.”

