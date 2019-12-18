The House of Representatives voted tonight to officially impeach President Donald Trump.

The vote makes Trump the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

Independent Justin Amash voted with the Democrats in favor of impeachment. Democrats Jeff Van Drew and Collin Peterson voted with the Republicans against it. (Van Drew is expected to switch his party affiliation to Republican.)

The House officially voted for impeachment as the president spoke at his Battle Creek, Michigan rally tonight. Prior to the vote, Trump said, “It doesn’t really feel like we are being impeached. The country is doing better than ever before. We did nothing wrong. We did nothing wrong. And we have tremendous support in the Republican Party like we have never had before.”

