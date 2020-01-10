House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced her plans to bring articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, Friday.

“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” declared Pelosi in a letter to House Democrats, according to Politico.

In December, the House voted to officially impeach President Trump– making him the third president ever in U.S. history to be impeached, following Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

Following the vote, President Trump demanded an “immediate trial” in the Senate.

“So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial,” he posted on Twitter. “Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial!”

This story is breaking and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

