‘Why Is He Screaming?’ Trump Presidential Address Underwhelms and Confuses Viewers

President Donald Trump’s much-hyped presidential address underwhelmed many viewers on Wednesday, with one critic protesting that it “could have been a late-night Truth Social post” instead.

While the president touched on several topics during his speech – announcing Christmas “warrior dividend” payments to military personnel and taking credit for making the United States “the hottest country in the world” – many viewers were left underwhelmed.

“This is a presidential address that could have been a late-night Truth Social post,” complained journalist Matthew Keys, while California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office mocked, “Many are saying that was a better speech than the Gettysburg Address.”

“This speech is…awkward. It won’t move the needle at all,” weighed in the Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson, while The Hill White House columnist Niall Stanage described Trump’s “performance” as “notably poor.”

Several social media users questioned why the president appeared to be yelling in his address.

Others expressed confusion over Trump’s failure to mention Venezuela even once, given that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson had suggested the president would announce war against the country during his speech.

“He pulled a war-in-Venezuela fake out to make the networks broadcast all his first-year wins in prime time, all in front of cozy Christmas decorations at the White House,” reacted Daily Wire host Michael Knowles. “Simply the best media manipulator ever to hold the office.”

