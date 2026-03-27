Marco Rubio Complains That Iran Is Setting Up an ‘Illegal’ Toll

Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed indignation at Iran for setting up a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz in response to the massive American bombing campaign in the country, which is about to enter its second month.

On Friday, Rubio met with his G7 counterparts in France, where he reportedly told them that he expects the war to last for another two to four weeks, according to Axios. The secretary also said that the U.S. was close to holding serious negotiations with Iranian officials, which is something President Donald Trump has claimed is already happening, despite Iran’s denials.

The Hill reported that after meeting with G7 foreign ministers in France, Rubio spoke to reporters and said he warned European allies that Iran “may decide that they want to set up a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz,” the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. About 20% of the world’s oil sails through the strait.

However, Iran is already tolling the strait. Multiple oil tankers have paid millions to the Iranian government in exchange for safe passage. The latest reporting indicates that Iran is moving to formalize this arrangement by asserting Iran’s “sovereignty, control and oversight” over the strait.

“Not only is this illegal, it’s unacceptable, it’s dangerous for the world,” Rubio said. “And it’s important that the world have a plan to confront it.”

Rubio went on to say that the U.S. “is prepared to be a part of that plan” to reopen the strait, but the U.S. would not take ownership of it, despite starting the war that resulted in the closure. The secretary said allies need to have “buy-in to that concept.”

His remarks came as thousands of U.S. soldiers are headed to the region amid talk of a potential U.S. invasion of Iran’s Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, where 90% of Iran’s oil is processed. Reports indicate that an invasion – should it happen – would be intended to ratchet up pressure on Iran to reopen the strait.

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