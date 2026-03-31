‘WTF?’ Political World Erupts Over Report on Kristi Noem’s Crossdressing Husband
Social media users were left in shock on Tuesday after a report accused former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s husband Bryon Noem of living a double life as a crossdresser obsessed with wearing big fake breasts.
Daily Mail chief investigate reporter Josh Boswell and senior reporter Ben Ashford astonished readers after they published several photos of a man, identified as Mr. Noem by the newspaper, crossdressing and wearing fake breasts.
The newspaper also spoke to several fetish models who claimed to have been paid by Noem to engage in online chats about “bimbofication,” his interest in “huge, huge ridiculous boobs,” and his desire to be turned “into a girl.”
The story quickly went viral on social media.
“WTF???? 😳” reacted Piers Morgan Uncensored host Piers Morgan, while Megyn Kelly mocked, “I’m glad Cricket doesn’t have to see this” – a reference to the controversy over Kristi Noem’s decision to shoot and kill her pet dog Cricket.
“Against all odds, Kristi Noem is the normal one in her marriage,” joked Washington Free Beacon editor Peter J. Hasson, while Daniel Horowitz, a senior editor at Glenn Beck’s The Blaze, commented, “The entire GOP is full of degenerates, at this point probably more than Dems. And in this case, all of this was known long before she was appointed. It was an insane appointment, but I dont make the decisions here.”
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