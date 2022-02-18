‘You Can’t Be a Bigger Ass Than This Guy’: Swalwell Shreds GOP Congressman for Tweet Dunking on U.S. Ambassador

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) took a shot at one of his Republican colleagues for mocking the U.S. ambassador to Germany for allegedly being unable to identify the correct flag during a photo op.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) quote-tweeted a video of Ambassador Amy Guttman at a meeting in Germany. It incorporates the theme music to Curb Your Enthusiasm and features overlaying text claiming she is being told to stand between the U.S. and German flags, but that “she doesn’t know which flag is the U.S. flag.”

The claim is ludicrous on its face and perhaps by design. In all probability, Guttman was just unsure of where she was supposed to stand.

“Embarrassing for USA,” wrote Banks, who advocated bringing back Trump-era ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell.

Swalwell, who like Banks is currently attending the Munich Security Conference, retweeted Banks on Friday to call him an “ass.” However, the California congressman mistakenly said the video claims Guttman was unable to identify Germany’s flag, when in fact, the original accusation related to the U.S. flag.

You can’t be a bigger ass than this guy. @repjimbanks is currently *in Germany* being hosted by the Ambassador he’s insulting. And, by the way, Ambassador Guttman knows the German flag. Her father escaped Nazi Germany to come to America. Show some class (for once).

Banks fired back, making reference to the alleged Chinese spy with whom Swalwell once associated. Swalwell has neither confirmed nor denied he had a romantic relationship with her.

Wow, didn’t expect to see you at the @MunSecConf, Eric. Amazing that Germany has to host you, a known lover of Chinese spies, at a “SECURITY conference.” Now THAT is insulting!!

We will be sure to update you on any developments in this very important Twitter spat between two congressmen taking place while a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent.

