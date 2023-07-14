Internet Falls For Hoax Video Of ‘Mike Pence’ Getting Domed By Water Balloon

By Phillip NietoJul 14th, 2023
 
Bruce Blakeman

Twitter via @bruceblakeman

A video went viral on social media Friday purporting to show former Vice President Mike Pence getting hit in the head by a water balloon at a parade; however, it was a hoax.

Twitter users reacted with a variety of jokes, mocking Pence for the ordeal. The video shows a young girl hitting a man with tremendous accuracy with a water balloon while he walks in a parade. The man has similar hair and stature to the former vice president.

Watch the video and read the reactions below:

In reality, the video was filmed at the annual Stewart Manor Fourth of July parade on Long Island, and the man who was pelted by the balloon is a local government official of Nassau County. It is reportedly a tradition at the end of the parade for firemen, officials, and families in attendance to engage in a water balloon battle.

Bruce Blakeman, the Nassau County Executive who actually got his head wet by the balloon, posted the video to Twitter on Wednesday along with a lighthearted joke about the young girl’s incredible throw, “The Mets and Yankees could certainly use her!”

