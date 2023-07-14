Internet Falls For Hoax Video Of ‘Mike Pence’ Getting Domed By Water Balloon

A video went viral on social media Friday purporting to show former Vice President Mike Pence getting hit in the head by a water balloon at a parade; however, it was a hoax.

Twitter users reacted with a variety of jokes, mocking Pence for the ordeal. The video shows a young girl hitting a man with tremendous accuracy with a water balloon while he walks in a parade. The man has similar hair and stature to the former vice president.

Watch the video and read the reactions below:

give this girl the cy young for hitting mike pence in the melon with a water balloon pic.twitter.com/vfurgNF8Z6 — belt sanderson (@avoidthehanoid) July 14, 2023

j6 guys rotting in jail didn’t get this close lmao https://t.co/rBNNAIy4jO — Sam Knight (@samknight1) July 14, 2023

Per source: The Mets have offered her a lifetime contract. https://t.co/v4iRimTatK — Mark Gooden (@TooGooden17) July 14, 2023

so much about this video is incredible. not just the absolute laser shot, but her smirk afterward, the casual toss of the other water balloon, the random dude on the right being like “uhhh we just gonna let this happen?” just A+ content here https://t.co/mxjDss2u1x — Tim Backes (@timbackes) July 14, 2023

In reality, the video was filmed at the annual Stewart Manor Fourth of July parade on Long Island, and the man who was pelted by the balloon is a local government official of Nassau County. It is reportedly a tradition at the end of the parade for firemen, officials, and families in attendance to engage in a water balloon battle.

Bruce Blakeman, the Nassau County Executive who actually got his head wet by the balloon, posted the video to Twitter on Wednesday along with a lighthearted joke about the young girl’s incredible throw, “The Mets and Yankees could certainly use her!”

