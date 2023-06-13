Trump 2024 Opponent Vivek Ramaswamy Holds Rally Outside Miami Courthouse Pledging to Pardon Trump After Beating Him

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is once again pushing his pledge to pardon former president Donald Trump if he is found guilty of the federal charges against him. He’s also calling on every other candidate, regardless of party, to make the same pledge.

Ramaswamy took to the cameras outside the Miami courthouse where Trump is set to be arraigned and used the opportunity to rally support for his commitment to “TRUTH.” While holding up a letter on his campaign’s letterhead, he explained why every current presidential candidate should sign it:

It’s gonna be difficult for those other candidates to sign this letter. The reason it’s gonna be difficult for them is the same reason it’s difficult for me. The donor class has been calling every Republican candidate and telling us to stay away from this. Not to touch it from a ten-foot pole. Keep your distance away from Trump. That is what the donor class is telling us, that’s what they’re telling the other candidates. I refuse to abide by being a disciple of the donor class.

During his speech, Ramaswamy said whoever won’t sign the pledge should be prepared to explain why they won’t promise to pardon the twice-impeached, twice-indicted former president. He’s been pushing this pledge since the announcement of the indictment last week. Other GOP presidential candidates have also stood by Trump while others are explicitly campaigning against him. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) both gave statements critical of Trump on Monday.

The long-shot candidate name-dropped everyone, but specifically called out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for not being at the courthouse in his own home state. DeSantis has vowed to go after the Department of Justice if he becomes president, but has not said anything specifically in support of Trump.

Watch the clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com