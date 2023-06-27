‘You Know How Trump Is’: Newsmax Anchor Defends Trump By Noting He Often Says Things But That ‘Doesn’t Make It True’

Newsmax host Lidia Curanaj gave a “Trump will be Trump” defense Tuesday when discussing the leaked audio tape of the former president rusting papers and discussing classified documents with guests.

Legal analyst Thane Rosenbaum began by defending Donald Trump‘s possession of the documents, even after the government asked for them back.

“Was he grossly negligent? Possibly,” Rosenbaum said. “But, again, he was not stealing records, he was not burning it, he was not sharing it, he wasn’t selling it. He was possessing it as a former president.”

“And just to make clear —” began American Agenda host Bob Sellers before Curanaj interrupted.

“I could say, ‘this is a classified document’ — doesn’t make it true,” Curanaj said while waving her script. “You know how Trump is. We don’t know, we don’t know if what —”

“But we can even assume if it was —” Sellers continued.

“Even if it was, yes —” Curanaj agreed.

“To follow up on what Thane was saying, the indictment does not allege what you’re suggesting, Thane,” Sellers said. “In other words, there’s nothing in the indictment that said he did any of those things.”

Curanaj exclaimed in the affirmative, “yes, yes, correct” as Sellers spoke.

“Just to remind, I’ve said this on your show many times,” Rosenbaum said. “Thirty-one of the 37 counts deal with willful intent to violate the Espionage Act, which again, goes to injury to the United States and giving advantages to foreign nations. So far, I have seen no evidence at all that shows anything that speaks to that. And we’ve said, the Espionage Act has been applied to the Rosenbergs, Jonathan Pollard, Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning.”

“This, for President Trump, had a possessory interest in the documents under the Presidential Records Act. The fact that it was in his home — should he be waving it around? No, OK,” Rosenbaum conceded. “But does that mean he should go to jail for willful intent of the Espionage Act? I don’t see it.”

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges he held on to classified documents that may have put U.S. national security at risk.

Watch the Newsmax clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com