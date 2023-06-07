‘You Placed 10th In Iowa’: Jake Tapper Asks Chris Christie, ‘What Is Going to Make This Year Different?’

CNN’s Jake Tapper reminded presidential candidate Chris Christie of the brutal Republican primary results he notched in 2016 and asked him why this time would be any different.

The former New Jersey governor announced his candidacy on Tuesday and will challenge former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination along with a growing crop of candidates. Trump maintains a comfortable lead over the field. His nearest challenger is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is about 30 points behind.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Lead, Tapper interviewed Christie and recalled the 2016 results.

“Now, right now you’re polling in the low single digits,” the host said. “I know you haven’t even been in the race for a day. But in 2016, you ran, you placed 10th in Iowa and sixth in New Hampshire before getting out of the race. What is going to make this year different?”

“The whole atmosphere is different, Jake,” Christie said. “In 2015 and 2016 we had a situation where Donald Trump had no record to speak of. He had been on a TV show, had been a developer – private developer in New York. There was no way to really make the case against him.”

Christie said this time around is “different.”

“This is different today,” he continued. “We know he said he would build a wall across the entire border of Mexico. He didn’t do it. About a quarter of the wall was built. He said Mexico would pay for it. We haven’t gotten our first peso.”

The former governor pointed to Trump’s failed pledges to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, balance the federal budget, and eliminate the national debt.

“On promises both big and small, he broke them,” Christie told Tapper. “He disappointed our party. He disappointed the country. And that’s gonna be the focus of this campaign.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com