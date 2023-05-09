You’re a F*cking Neanderthal!’ Trump Lawyer’s Press Conference Interrupted By Heckler

New York is a tough town, and Joe Tacopina got a taste of a heckler’s vitriol while addressing the media outside the Manhattan federal courthouse where he defended Donald Trump against civil allegations he raped and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll.

The verdict came down Tuesday afternoon, finding Trump not liable for the rape count. He was found liable for sexual assault and defamation. Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages and reiterated his claims that the case was a “witch hunt,” writing, “I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS!”

In front of the courthouse, Tacopina revealed that he whispered something to Carroll after the verdict.

“What I said is between Ms. Carroll and I,” Tacopina said. “I don’t make it personal with people, and we had a pretty good experience as far as the parties in this case, considering what we went through. This was not an easy case.”

Tacopina was asked about the jury taking just about three hours to reach the verdicts.

“Yeah, it was fast,” Tacopina said. “I mean, it’s hard to see behind a jury room door. And I don’t know what they were thinking. What it sort of indicates is what people have been saying, which is, in New York, you can’t get a fair trial. And you know, people said, ‘You lost the case when they announced the names of the litigants.’ But again, they found him not liable for the rape.”

In the background, someone can be heard yelling over and over, “You’re a fucking Neanderthal!” and “Fuck you, Tacopina!”

The screaming continued as Tacopina tried to ignore it. He took one last question from the media, before shutting things down.

“Ok, I’m going to go now. I have a fan that wants to talk to me over there, so I’m going to go address them,” Tacopina said of the heckler.

Watch above via CNN.

