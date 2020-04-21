CNN and Fox News traded ratings wins in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic over the weekend, with the former claiming victory in Saturday daytime and Sunday primetime while the latter took the top spot in Saturday primetime and Sunday daytime.

On Saturday CNN posted a steady 343,000 viewers in the demo in both day and primetime (1.38 million overall), which was good enough to hold off Fox News from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with its 336,000 viewers (1.90 million overall). Once primetime arrived, Fox News posted a strong comeback win with 468,000 demo and 3.09 million viewers to CNN’s 1.25 million overall. Both Judge Jeanine (455,000; 3.15 million) and The Greg Gutfeld Show (501,000; 2.93 million) led the way for Fox’s Saturday primetime.

Sunday’s ratings represented an inverse of Saturday’s, though. Buoyed by two live hours of Don Lemon Tonight, CNN edged Fox News in primetime demo viewers (387,000; 325,000) while Fox News (341,000) edged out CNN during daytime (333,000) in the demo. Lemon’s 8:00 (463,000; 1.77 million) and 9:00 p.m. ratings (369,000; 1.42 million) were enough to power past a rerun of Life, Liberty, and Levin (362,000; 2.62 million) and a live broadcast of Revolution with Steve Hilton (317,000; 2.04 million) in the demo.

On Monday, CNN managed to eke out a demo ratings win over Fox News in daytime (405,000 vs. 397,000), but the rest of the day belonged to Fox. The latter dominated in daytime overall viewers (2.12 million vs. 1.48 million) primetime. MSNBC was a distant third with 231,000 in the demo and 1.41 million overall. Primetime was all Fox, as it continued its ratings hot streak, thanks, in part, to a huge lead-in from the daily coronavirus task force briefing, which posted 973,000 demo and 5.02 million overall viewers during its first hour from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. That network averaged 736,000 in the demo and just under four million (3.95 million) overall, swamping both CNN (598,000; 2.05 million) and MSNBC (430,000; 2.49 million).

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]