CNN Maintains Ratings Wins, MSNBC Pulls Ahead of Fox

After a history-making day covering the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, CNN continued its ratings dominance on Jan. 7, winning in total viewers and viewers in the key A25-54 demographic throughout most of the day. MSNBC had more viewers than Fox throughout the day, and for the first time in months, the most-watched show on Fox News wasn’t part of its prime time lineup.

CNN won in prime time with 5.05 million total viewers, and 1.63 million in the demo. MSNBC had the second-most viewers, 4.54 million, and 907,000 in the demo. Fox News was a relatively distant third in prime time, with an average 2.97 million total viewers, and 521,000 in the demo.

CNN also had two of the three most-watched cable news shows. Anderson Cooper 360 had 5.77 million total viewers, with 1.83 million in the demo. The 3:00 p.m. hour of The Lead with Jake Tapper had nearly as many total viewers, 5.6 million, and 1.57 million in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show had the third most-watched show, with nearly 5.4 million total viewers, and 1.13 viewers in the demo.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe won in overall viewers, with 2.58 million, and 512,000 in the demo. New Day on CNN had the second-most viewers, 1.94 million, and the most in the demo, 629,000. Fox and Friends had the fewest overall viewers and in the demo, 1.32 million and 311,000, respectively.

Notably, The Five on Fox News had more total viewers (3.6 million, 628,000 in the demo) than Tucker Carlson Tonight (3.58 million, 665,000 in the demo). This hasn’t happened since the early days of the pandemic, when the Coronavirus Task Force briefings were sometimes held during the 5:00 p.m. hour. And The Story with Martha MacCallum – which made headlines in December when it lost in key demo viewers to Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax – reported a triple-digit growth increase in the demo (509,000) and a 34% increase in total viewers (3.6 million) since December.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]