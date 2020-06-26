CNN has had a huge year in the ratings. But six months in, Fox News morning show Fox & Friends is besting every CNN show in total viewers.

Fox & Friends has averaged 1,696,000 total daily viewers, with 323,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demo, according to Nielsen data from December 30 2019 to June 22 2020.

President Donald Trump’s favorite breakfast show beat all of CNN’s lineup in total viewers, including the network’s highest rated show this year so far: Chris Cuomo’s Cuomo Prime Time, which came just after Fox & Friends in the ratings with an average of 1,641,000 total daily viewers.

Cuomo Prime Time did beat Fox & Friends in the 25-54 demo, however, averaging an impressive 495,000 viewers.

The highest rated cable news shows this year so far have been all Fox News: Hannity (4,257,000 total viewers), Tucker Carlson Tonight (4,169,000 total viewers), The Five (3,746,000 total viewers), The Ingraham Angle (3,583,000 total viewers), and Special Report with Bret Baier (3,442,000 total viewers).

MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show came sixth with 3,025,000 total average viewers — it’s MSNBC’s highest rated show — while CNN’s most-viewed show was Cuomo Prime Time at number 20 on the list.

By the 25-54 demo, the highest rated cable news shows were Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight (760,000), Hannity (748,000), The Ingraham Angle (642,000), The Five (637,000), and Special Report with Bret Baier (635,000).

The Rachel Maddow Show was again MSNBC’s highest contender at number 7, with 498,000, followed by The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell at number 21, with 354,000, and The 11th Hour with Brian Williams at number 24, with 311,000.

CNN’s was Cuomo Prime Time at number 8, followed by Anderson Cooper 360 at number 9, with 461,000, and CNN Tonight at number 10, with 449,000.

