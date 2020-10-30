Fox News not only claimed victory in cable news primetime ratings on Thursday, it also beat out three broadcast networks — ABC, NBC, and CBS — in overall audience.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Fox News attracted 5.36 million total viewers in Thursday primetime. That easily surpassed its cable news rivals MSNBC and CNN, which pulled in 2.93 million and 2.09 million overall viewers, respectively. But it also romped past ABC’s 3.96 million, NBC’s 2.77 million, and CBS’ 2.95 million total viewers.

In the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic, Fox News averaged 977,000 viewers from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, also good enough for first place in cable news. CNN came in second with 563,000 viewers in the demo, and MSNBC trailed behind with 452,000 A25 – 54 viewers.

Leading the Fox News primetime charge was Tucker Carlson Tonight, which beat out every other show on television except for Fox broadcast network’s Thursday night football. Fox’s 8:00 p.m. flagship show hit 1.10 million in the demo and 6.13 million overall viewers. Carlson‘s successor at 9:00 p.m., Hannity, came in right behind its lead-in, making it the third-watched show on television on Thursday, with 976,000 A25 – 54 viewers and 5.38 million in total. In all, Fox swept the top five shows in cable news in the demo and seven out of the top 10.

In total day ratings, MSNBC and CNN swapped second and third places in overall and A25 – 54 ratings, respectively, while Fox News took first in both on Thursday. Fox scored 515,000 viewers in the demo, while CNN reached 345,000 and MSNBC 289,000 viewers. But in overall audience, MSNBC’s 1.75 million mark beat out CNN’s 1.41 million but came in behind Fox’s 2.81 million.

