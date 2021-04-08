Fox News, MSNBC Battle for Top Spots in Wednesday Ratings

Fox’s Tucker Carlson had a big win with younger viewers Wednesday, and while MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow notched the most viewers overall, Fox had the most ratings victories throughout the day.

Tucker Carlson Tonight had a decisive win in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54, with 533,000, and was second in total viewers, with 3.01 million. The Rachel Maddow Show had 3.08 million total viewers, the most in cable news Wednesday, and was fourth in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54, with 415,000.

Hannity was third in total viewers, with 2.75 million, and second in the demo, with 449,000. The Five was fourth in total viewers, with 2.58 million, and third in the demo, with 435,000. The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell was fifth in total viewers, with nearly 2 million, and had 269,000 viewers in the demo. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in the demo, with 345,000, and had 1.92 million total viewers.

Fox was first in total day viewers, averaging 1.47 million total, and 267,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.28 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 178,000. CNN had the fewest average total viewers, with 863,000, and was second in the demo, with 222,000.

Fox also won prime time, with 2.56 million total viewers, and 442,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 2.28 million total viewers, and 305,000 in the demo. CNN was third, with 1.08 million total viewers, and 253,000 in the demo.

Fox and Friends held the top spot in the early morning, with 1.13 million total viewers, and 207,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.06 million total viewers, and 150,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 520,000 total viewers and 121,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]