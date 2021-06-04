Fox News had a stellar night Thursday, tripling CNN’s total viewership and getting more viewers in the valuable A25-54 demographic than MSNBC and CNN combined.

Fox’s prime time lineup notched nearly 2.5 million total viewers, and 407,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.83 million total viewers and 208,000 in the demo. CNN was third in prime time, averaging 833,000 total viewers and 193,000 in the demo.

Fox also won in total day, averaging 1.48 million total viewers and 254,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.08 million, and third in the demo, with 132,000. CNN averaged the fewest viewers in total day, with 659,000 total viewers, and was second in the demo, with 144,000.

Fox and Friends won the early morning, with 1.19 million total viewers, and 250,000 in the demo – again, more demo viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 934,000 total viewers, and 131,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 477,000 total viewers, and 108,000 in the demo.

Fox’s Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched show on cable news Thursday, with 2.9 million total viewers and a whopping 505,000 in the demo. Hannity was second, with 2.599 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 380,000. The Five was a very close third in total viewers, with 2.598 million, and was second in the demo, with 398,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth in total viewers, with 2.45 million (289,000 in the demo). The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with nearly 2 million, and fourth in the demo, with 335,000. Fox’s Gutfeld! was fifth in the demo, with 314,000 (1.6 million viewers total), making the night another shutout win among demo viewers for Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]