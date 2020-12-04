Jake Tapper’s interview with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris topped cable news ratings on Thursday, beating all rivals in both overall audience and viewers in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Tapper’s exclusive dominated cable news with 866,000 viewers in the demo on Thursday. It also served as a powerful lead-in for its 10:00 p.m. successor, CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, which came in second overall in cable with 655,000 A25 – 54 viewers. Fox’s Tucker Carlson Tonight landed in third place on Thursday with 592,000 viewers in the demo. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show and Fox News’ Hannity rounded out the day’s top five in the key demo audience.

Tapper’s Biden-Harris interview was also the most-watched cable program, pulling in 3.58 million viewers overall. That mark just edged out Hannity‘s 3.56 million and Carlson‘s 3.53 million in total audience. Rachel Maddow trailed just behind with 3.44 million overall viewers.

Thanks to Tapper’s top-rated interview, CNN handily won primetime ratings in the demo on Thursday, with 689,000 viewers from 8:00 – 11:00 p.m. Fox came in second with 543,000 and MSNBC trailed with 453,000 A25 – 54 viewers. The network likewise won the ratings race from 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. with 381,000 viewers in the demo, as MSNBC eked out a runner-up finish with 269,000 and Fox just behind with 261,000.

Despite CNN’s strength in daytime ratings, MSNBC’s Morning Joe continued its winning ways, barely edging out New Day in the demo, 225,000 to 224,000, respectively. Fox & Friends fell to a surprising third with 185,000 A25 – 54 viewers. Overall, Morning Joe easily outpaced Fox & Friends with 1.54 million total viewers to 1.10 million. New Day came in third with 852,000 total viewers.

Powered by its strong morning and daytime ratings in overall viewers, MSNBC was the most-watched network on Thursday from 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m., pulling in 1.83 million total viewers. Fox came next with 1.60 million and CNN was behind with 1.55 million overall.

Fox News, however, did reign as the most-watched network in primetime on Thursday. The network averaged a total audience of 3.25 million from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., beating out MSNBC’s mark of 2.89 million and CNN was third in cable news with 2.77 million.

