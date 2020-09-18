'Morning Joe' Makes Ratings History with Bob Woodward Interview

Morning Joe scored its third-highest ratings in show history on Wednesday, thanks to its interview during the 7:00 a.m. hour with Bob Woodward, who discussed his new White House insider book, Rage. The MSNBC morning show edged out its Fox News competition in total viewers, although Fox & Friends did win the morning in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic.

According to Nielsen Media Research, from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m., Morning Joe pulled in an average of 275,000 viewers in the demo and 1.66 million overall, while Fox & Friends notched 283,000 A25 – 54 viewers and 1.59 million in total.

Buoyed by its strong morning ratings, MSNBC finished with a strong second place in total day, with 1.77 million viewers, behind Fox News’ 2.33 million, but far above CNN’s 1.10 million. However, the network couldn’t climb out of third in the demo, as its 254,000 viewers from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. fell just short of CNN’s 266,000 and far behind Fox’s 383,000.

Pacing MSNBC’s primetime ratings was The Rachel Maddow Show, which landed in fifth place across all of cable news in both the demo and overall, with 554,000 and 3.57 million viewers, respectively. Also enjoying a cable news top ten finish was MSNBC’s The Last Word, which was likewise boosted by an hour-long interview with Woodward, bringing in 419,000 viewers in the demo (3.06 million in total).

But Fox News still easily won the 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. daypart on Wednesday, averaging 732,000 viewers in the demo and 4.32 million overall. That was thanks to Tucker Carlson Tonight’s dominant, cable news-topping 827,000 A25 – 54 viewers and 4.62 million viewers overall. But because of its strong 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. performances, MSNBC eked out a primetime silver medal over CNN in the demo (425,000 – 416,000) and easily grabbed runner-up status in total viewers (2.91 million – 1.60 million)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]