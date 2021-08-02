MSNBC Narrowly Beats CNN in Viewer Demo Friday; Fox Takes Top Spot

MSNBC eked out an incredibly narrow win over CNN on Friday in the 25-54 viewer demographic.

In total day numbers, MSNBC got 867,000 viewers overall, while CNN got 588,888. The demo told a slightly different story, with MSNBC just beating CNN 116,000 to 115,000.

Fox News came in first on both metrics, with 1.3 million viewers overall and 193,000 in the demo.

In primetime, Fox News similarly won with 1.94 million viewers and 261,000 in the demo. MSNBC came in second with 1.22 million viewers and 154,000 in the demo. CNN took third place with 749,000 overall and 146,000 in the demo.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched cable news program overall on Friday, with 2.52 million viewers and 349,000 in the demo. The Five came in second with 2.40 million viewers and 285,000 in the demo. Hannity took third with 1.89 million viewers and 260,000 in the demo.

In the early morning, Fox & Friends similarly won with 1.09 million viewers overall (167,000 in the demo) to Morning Joe’s 787,000 (95,000) and New Day’s 402,000 (70,000).

