MSNBC Wins In Total Prime Time Viewers Monday, CNN Wins Key Demo

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow helped boost the network to the most-watched cable news network in prime time Monday, while consistent demo viewership helped CNN capture the highest number of viewers in the key A25-54 demographic.

The Rachel Maddow Show — which broke some exclusive reporting from NBC News about developments in the Rudy Giuliani investigation — was the most-watched show in all of cable news, with 3.38 million total viewers and 529,000 in the demo. Tucker Carlson Tonight had the second-most total viewers, 2.93 million, and 371,000 in the demo. Fox’s The Five had the third-most viewers of the day, with nearly 2.6 million total viewers and 322,000 in the demo. Hannity was fourth, with 2.34 million total viewers and 302,000 in the demo. The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell had the fifth most-watched show of the day, with 2.32 million viewers and 294,000 in the demo.

In prime time, MSNBC averaged 2.63 million total viewers, and 381,000 in the demo. Fox News had the second-most viewers overall, 2.36 million, but had the fewest in the demo, with 315,000. CNN had the fewest total viewers, 1.74 million, but won the demo, with 406,000 younger viewers.

Once again, the early morning belonged to MSNBC, with Morning Joe winning in both total viewers, with 1.37 million, and in the demo, with 197,000. Fox and Friends was next, with 1.16 million total viewers and 190,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day had the fewest viewers both overall and in the demo, with 772,000 and 181,000, respectively.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]