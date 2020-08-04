MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace took a victory in overall viewers in her regular MSNBC time slot amid the news that the network is preparing to expand Wallace’s show to two hours.

The network announced Monday that MTP Daily will move to 1 p.m. EDT, where it will continue to be hosted by Chuck Todd. As a result, Wallace’s Deadline: White House will be made into a two-hour show, expanding out to Todd’s old time slot. Katy Tur will retain her 2 p.m. time slot while NBC News foreign correspondent Ayman Mohyeldin will anchor MSNBC Live in its 3 p.m. slot. All changes will go into effect August 17.

On Monday, Wallace pulled 1.56 million viewers at 3 p.m., second to Fox’s Bill Hemmer’s program with 1.61 million. But at 4 p.m., the usual time slot for Deadline: White House, Wallace dominated with 2.15 million total viewers — over Your World With Neil Cavuto (1.62 million) and a guest-hosted The Lead with Jake Tapper (1.34 million). In the demo, Wallace placed second to CNN with 263,000 viewers on MSNBC and 304,000 on CNN.

Fox News dominated cable news the rest of the day, taking the five highest watched shows on Monday. Wallace also guest-hosted The Rachel Maddow Show at 9 p.m. EDT, which was slightly beat out by Special Report with Bret Baier by 3,000 total viewers. Rounding out the top-five in order on Monday was Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Five, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report with Bret Baier — all Fox News programs. Carlson scored 4.07 million viewers, followed by Hannity with 3.72 million.

Fox’s dominance began over the weekend in the first two days of August, where it won Saturday and Sunday total viewer counts in almost every time slot. On Saturday and Monday, CNN eked out two more daytime wins in the demo. On Monday CNN averaged 304,000 viewers in daytime in the demo, followed by Fox News with 247,000 and MSNBC with 181,000.

