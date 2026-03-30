ONE SHEET: CNN’s Podcast School, Carr’s CPAC Victory Lap and Dokoupil’s Hair

The Big Picture

It’s Monday, and the chattering class woke up to a busy inbox. Legacy newsrooms are in full-on identity crisis mode, racing to figure out what creators know that they don’t — and whether it’s too late to learn. The FCC chairman spent the weekend at CPAC bragging about silencing journalists, which most newsletters somehow missed. A federal judge slammed the brakes on the Nexstar-TEGNA merger just as antitrust is becoming the story of the media consolidation moment. The “No Kings” rallies drew millions — and wildly different interpretations depending on who you asked. And Project Hail Mary keeps printing money for Amazon MGM while Warner Bros. is having a March to forget.

Today’s sources: Status | Semafor | Playbook | To the Contrary | Newsbusters | The Free Press | The Desk | CJR | Poynter | The Ankler | Page Six Hollywood | Simon Owens | Nieman Lab

Top Story

LEGACY MEDIA GOES TO CREATOR SCHOOL — AND GETS AN F

The newsletter class has spent the better part of the last week cataloguing an uncomfortable truth: legacy news organizations are scrambling to learn from digital creators, and the creators they’re consulting aren’t sure the lesson can be taught.

Natalie Korach at Status has the most detailed account of CNN’s identity reinvention. In recent months, CNN chief executive Mark Thompson convened a series of internal workshops in which the network invited digital creators to walk senior executives through how to build loyal audiences on YouTube and TikTok without the conventions of a legacy medium. The format changes visible on Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper‘s programs — podcast microphones, office backdrops in place of the traditional cable news aesthetic — didn’t emerge from thin air. They emerged from those workshops.

The reaction from people who actually understand the creator economy has been cool. Independent technology journalist Taylor Lorenz told Status that while there’s little downside in seeking strategic advice from creators, “institutional corporate media is not going to be able to replicate that” personal connection. What legacy outlets can do, she said, is “lend out their brand and give these creators mainstream credibility.” That’s a notably different — and more modest — value proposition than what CNN’s leadership appears to be chasing.

The New York Times is playing the same game, if more quietly. Status reports the paper has been quietly consulting successful creators and has brought on more than a dozen video staffers since the start of the year. Times leadership has been studying the reach of Jimmy Donaldson — better known as MrBeast — who commands more than 470 million YouTube subscribers compared to the Times‘ five million. Korach relayed that figure to Lorenz, who required a moment to verify it before declaring it “should have been a five-alarm fire” years ago.

The kicker: Lorenz told Status the Times may already be behind the curve. MrBeast is in what online critics are calling his “flop era,” amid accusations of buying views. “They’re literally on a five-year delay,” she said.

Simon Owens and Nieman Lab orbit the same theme from different angles. Both flagged a Wall Street Journal piece on Fortune journalist Nick Lichtenberg, who has been running source material through AI to produce polishable drafts — a workflow that accounted for nearly 20% of Fortune’s web traffic in the second half of 2025. Neither outlet treats this as a success story.

The through-line across all of it: newsrooms are chasing formats and workflows that creators pioneered, without fully grasping that the format was never the point. The audience bond was.

TAKEAWAY: Legacy media is essentially showing up to office hours five years after the semester ended. The creators they’re consulting have already moved on to their next thing — and the ones who haven’t are in their “flop era.”

Three Takes

MILLIONS MARCH, BUT WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Saturday’s “No Kings” rallies drew massive crowds nationwide — organizers put the number at eight million — with the flagship event in St. Paul featuring Bruce Springsteen. The media’s interpretations diverged sharply.

Charlie Sykes (To the Contrary): The protests were “one of the largest single-day nationwide demonstrations in U.S. history” — a genuine, overwhelmingly peaceful expression of dissent. Sykes pushed back on the White House’s dismissal of the rallies as “Trump derangement therapy sessions,” writing that “something’s happening here, and what it is…is actually really quite clear.” His framing: the opposition is real, it is huge, and readers should take comfort in knowing they are not alone.

Jorge Bonilla (Newsbusters): The rallies were “astroturfed” and “CCP-adjacent,” funded by a network of radical socialist organizations linked to avowed communist Neville Roy Singham. Bonilla credited Scott Jennings as the lone voice of honest pushback on the Sunday shows, noting his observation on CNN’s State of the Union that the crowds included hammer-and-sickle and Hezbollah flags. Newsbusters framed the rest of the media as willing accomplices in elevating what it called a manufactured event.

Ruy Teixeira (The Free Press, adapted from The Liberal Patriot): Neither a moral triumph nor a staged provocation — a warning sign dressed as good news. Teixeira argues that Democrats are so encouraged by Trump’s unpopularity and their string of special election wins that they’ve quietly abandoned the post-2024 reckoning the party actually needs. “No learning please, we’re Democrats,” he writes. The energy is real. The complacency it’s enabling may be the more important story.

TAKEAWAY: Sykes sees a movement. Newsbusters sees a front. Teixeira sees a party so drunk on its own momentum it’s forgotten the hangover is coming. All three may be right.

📰 Top Reads 📰

CJR | Amos Barshad

WHO IS TONY DOKOUPIL, AND WHAT DOES HIS CBS TENURE REVEAL ABOUT THE WEISS PROJECT?: CJR’s Amos Barshad delivers the most thoroughly reported profile yet of Tony Dokoupil, the CBS Evening News anchor installed under editor-in-chief Bari Weiss — tracing his path from hair model to print journalist to the chair once occupied by Walter Cronkite. The piece is less a biography than a diagnosis: drawing on named and anonymous sources inside and outside CBS, Barshad documents a pattern of deference to administration officials — Dokoupil repeated Pete Hegseth’s line that Nicolás Maduro “effed around and found out,” pressed Donald Trump on whether his base felt he was “drifting” but didn’t challenge the president’s claim to have ended eight wars, and interviewed Israeli President Isaac Herzog without asking about civilian casualties in Gaza or Iran. One former NBC colleague told Barshad he was “surprised that he is pretending to be, if not MAGA-aligned, then somehow sympathetic with that worldview. There was no hint of that whatsoever at NBC.” The piece also surfaces a telling detail: during a commercial break in Dokoupil’s Venezuela raid interview, Hegseth said off-camera he was sitting down with CBS “at Bari’s request and because CBS News did something right.” … QUOTE (Former NBC colleague): “The most charitable explanation I can think of is that he has a lot of admiration for the classic anchors. The uncharitable explanation is that he’s very ambitious.” … QUICK TAKE: Dokoupil may be the most important story in American journalism right now that the newsletter class has been covering from the outside. Barshad went inside — and what he found is less about one anchor than about what CBS News is being rebuilt to do.

Status | Jon Passantino | Poynter | Tom Jones

FCC CHAIR CARR BRAGS ABOUT SILENCING MEDIA AT CPAC: At the Conservative Political Action Conference in Grapevine, Texas on Friday, FCC chairman Brendan Carr took the stage and openly celebrated the departure of prominent journalists and the consolidation of major networks under Trump-friendly ownership. “Look at the results so far,” Carr declared. “PBS, defunded. NPR, defunded. Joy Reid, gone from MSNBC.” He went on to tout CBS’s new ownership under David Ellison‘s Paramount deal and suggested CNN would “soon” follow under similar terms. Passantino notes that Carr — the official tasked with overseeing the nation’s communications infrastructure — was in effect announcing that the federal government was approving mergers to consolidate news media under friendly ownership. Poynter’s Tom Jones adds crucial context: last December, Carr told a Senate oversight hearing that “the FCC is not an independent agency, formally speaking” — and the word “independent” was subsequently scrubbed from the FCC’s own website. … QUOTE (Carr): “So, we’re not at the point yet where we’re raising the ‘mission accomplished’ flag, but President Trump is taking on the fake news media, and President Trump is winning.” … QUICK TAKE: When the regulator responsible for protecting the independence of the airwaves is the one cheering their capture, the “free speech” framing has officially collapsed.

Semafor | Max Tani

🚨 SCOOP — CBS NEWS BUILDS OUT INVESTIGATIVE UNIT UNDER WEISS: CBS News is expanding its investigative team, Semafor has learned, with editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and president Tom Cibrowski planning to bring on Washington Post veteran Daniel Gilbert and Free Press reporter Gabe Kaminsky, while moving current CBS reporters Laura Geller, Jake Rosenwasser, and Callie Teitelbaum to the unit. The team will focus on health, politics, sports, and government waste and fraud. … QUOTE (Weiss): “We are going to be putting a huge emphasis on scoops. Not scoops that expire minutes later. But investigative scoops.” … QUICK TAKE: Weiss is building an investigative unit while her flagship programs are shedding viewers at historic rates — which is either a sign of long-term thinking or a very expensive way to change the subject.

Playbook | Jack Blanchard, citing Los Angeles Times‘ Stephen Battaglio

PETER ALEXANDER EXITS NBC NEWS FOR MS NOW: After more than two decades at NBC News, chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander is leaving the network to join MS NOW as an anchor and chief national reporter, taking over the 11 a.m. weekday slot. MS NOW president Rebecca Kutler praised Alexander as “the rare reporter who has equally mastered the rope line interview and the anchor chair.” … QUOTE (Kutler): “As a longtime Chief White House Correspondent, Peter has built a reputation for professionalism, pushing for accountability from various presidents with tough but fair questions.” … QUICK TAKE: MS NOW keeps signing credentialed mainstream refugees from legacy networks. At some point the question stops being whether they can attract talent and starts being whether they know what to do with it.

Status | Natalie Korach, citing the New York Times’ Benjamin Mullin and Jessica Testa

VERSANT IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK: Versant — the newly formed parent of CNBC and MS NOW — is among multiple suitors in talks to acquire Vox Media’s podcast division, which consists of approximately 40 podcasts, the New York Times reported, citing sources familiar with the negotiations. The talks are described as early-stage and may not result in a deal. … QUOTE (Mullin and Testa): “Versant is one of multiple suitors in talks to buy the network, which produces about 40 podcasts, according to several people with knowledge of the discussions.” … QUICK TAKE: Versant buying Vox’s podcast network is cable news writing a check for the audience it couldn’t grow. Whether that’s strategy or desperation probably depends on how the deal is structured.

Semafor | Liz Hoffman

FTC CHAIR CALLS MEDIA’S AI COPYRIGHT DEMANDS “RENT-SEEKING”: FTC chairman Andrew Ferguson likened media companies’ demands to be compensated when AI models train on their content to collecting undue “tolls” without adding real value, calling it “rent-seeking.” In an interview with Semafor, Ferguson drew a direct comparison: “Reading a gargantuan newspaper’s content and then going and telling your friends about it doesn’t seem terribly different to me than training on that data and then telling the user about what it said.” The FTC has not taken a formal position on the lawsuits filed by the New York Times and News Corp against OpenAI and Perplexity. … QUOTE (Ferguson): “A lot of this work seems to be done by gargantuan content companies that are trying to make sure that if someone trains on their data, they get a second cut of that.” … QUICK TAKE: The regulator who is supposed to protect consumers just sided with the companies consuming publishers’ content for free. The administration’s position on AI and media is no longer ambiguous.

The Desk | Matthew Keys

JUDGE BLOCKS NEXSTAR-TEGNA MERGER WITH RESTRAINING ORDER: A federal judge in California granted DIRECTV a temporary restraining order Friday evening, halting Nexstar Media Group’s $6.2 billion merger with TEGNA. Judge Troy Nunley of the Eastern District of California found DIRECTV’s antitrust arguments persuasive, ruling that the loss of competition from the deal qualifies as an irreparable harm under federal legal precedents. The two companies must operate as separate entities while the case proceeds unless the order is overturned on appeal. A follow-up hearing is set for April 7 to determine whether to issue a more sweeping preliminary injunction. … QUOTE (Nunley): “The harm to competing broadcasters and pay television providers outweighs any benefits to Nexstar while the case proceeds through the courts.” … QUICK TAKE: The Nexstar-TEGNA deal was supposed to be the easy consolidation play. If it can’t clear the antitrust bar, the Paramount-WBD merger is looking at a much longer road.

Semafor | Max Tani

POLITICO NAMES GREENBERGER AS NEW GLOBAL EDITOR-IN-CHIEF: After an extensive search, POLITICO announced that executive vice president Jonathan Greenberger will succeed John Harris as global editor-in-chief, effective May 1. Harris moves to the role of chairman. Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner called Greenberger “an innovator” in a statement. Semafor reports that Greenberger made the case to Axel Springer leadership that POLITICO needed to press its advantage as a dominant global player — or risk being overtaken by growing DC-based competitors and AI. He is expected to work alongside senior executive editors Alex Burns, Kate Day, and Carrie Budoff Brown. … QUOTE (Goli Sheikholeslami, POLITICO CEO): “With more technological disruption on the way, I wanted a leader who will embrace that change as an opportunity.” … QUICK TAKE: Greenberger is an internal pick from a publication that was actively courting outsiders — which either means the search confirmed he was the best option, or nobody wanted the job.

Playbook | Adam Wren | Semafor

HASAN PIKER’S ROLE IN DEMOCRATIC POLITICS IS DRIVING AN INTRA-PARTY FIGHT: Playbook reported that far-left streamer Hasan Piker‘s planned appearance as a surrogate for Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has ignited a Democratic civil war. El-Sayed’s primary opponents — state Sen. Mallory McMorrow and Rep. Haley Stevens — have condemned the association, with Stevens telling Jewish Insider that “someone who’s campaigning with someone like that is not going to win in Michigan.” Third Way co-founder Matt Bennett told Playbook that Piker is “close to — but not over — the Nick Fuentes line.” Piker told Playbook he stands by his past comments and sees himself as a megaphone for existing Democratic base sentiment. Semafor noted that when asked on its Mixed Signals podcast whether he had been toning down his rhetoric, Piker said he was being more careful so he could wield greater influence over Democratic politics. … QUOTE (Piker): “I’m a megaphone, right? There are a lot of Barbs and Deborahs out there in Minneapolis, for example, that have never encountered me, and yet they share that frustration with the failures of establishment liberalism all the same.” … QUICK TAKE: Piker’s value to candidates isn’t his audience — it’s his ability to force a purity test that every 2028 Democrat will eventually have to answer.

Semafor | Brendan Ruberry | Playbook

THE NEW YORK POST’S “RUNNERS” AS AN ARGUMENT AGAINST AI REPLACING JOURNALISM: Semafor’s Brendan Ruberry spent a day with New York Post reporter Reuven Fenton, a “runner” who begins each day with no assignment and no destination — knocking on doors, gathering impressions, chasing leads that could never be reported from a desk. Playbook flagged the same piece Monday morning. Post managing editor Lia Eustachewich told Semafor that in “a day and age where AI is taking over,” the paper is “still doing basic journalism every day.” … QUOTE (Ruberry): “The runner offers a dynamic, and distinctly analog, example of what a human does best, and what LLMs can’t do at all — knock doors, form a connection, catch a vibe.” … QUICK TAKE: The Post dispatching a reporter to find a fifteen-year-old pothole in the Bronx is both a charming anachronism and a genuine rejoinder to every AI-will-replace-journalism think piece written from a desk.

🎬 SHOWBIZ 🎬

The Ankler Wakeup | Sean McNulty | Status | Natalie Korach

PROJECT HAIL MARY KEEPS SOARING IN WEEKEND TWO: The Ryan Gosling-led Project Hail Mary fell just 32% in its second weekend, hauling in nearly $55 million domestically for a running total of $164 million in the U.S. and more than $300 million globally — making it Amazon MGM’s top release since the company took over the studio in 2022. The Ankler Wakeup notes the film is tracking ahead of The Martian domestically at the same point in its run, though international performance remains the bigger question mark, with the film running more U.S.-skewed than its predecessor. … QUOTE (Korach): “With more than $300 million worldwide, it’s Amazon MGM’s top release since Amazon took over in 2022.” … QUICK TAKE: Amazon needed a genuine hit to prove its theatrical strategy wasn’t a vanity project. Two weekends in, Project Hail Mary is that argument.

The Ankler Wakeup | Sean McNulty

WARNER BROS. GOES 0-FOR-2 IN MARCH: Following the critical and commercial disappointment of The Bride!, Warner Bros. opened They Will Kill You to just $5 million — well below expectations for the action-horror-comedy starring Zazie Beetz. McNulty notes that WB’s financial exposure is cushioned by co-financing from Domain Capital, Skydance, and the Muschiettis’ Nocturnal Pictures — “more bad optics than a real problem for the Q1 bottom line,” as he put it. The studio is now moving on to Lee Cronin‘s The Mummy reboot. … QUOTE (McNulty): “March will be a month to forget at WB.” … QUICK TAKE: Two straight misfires in a month when your biggest competitor is printing money isn’t a crisis — unless the pattern holds into spring.

Page Six Hollywood | Peter Kiefer

UTA CEO DAVID KRAMER ONE YEAR IN — AND EYEING WME’S SPOT: Page Six Hollywood’s Peter Kiefer profiles David Kramer, one year into his tenure as CEO of UTA, who is positioning the agency for a potential run at WME’s standing as the town’s second-largest. The piece examines Kramer’s strategic moves at a moment when Hollywood’s agency landscape is being reshuffled by AI and the ongoing consolidation wave reshaping studios and streamers. … QUOTE (Kiefer): “One year into the job and [Kramer] has a potential opportunity to leapfrog WME as the town’s second-largest agency.” … QUICK TAKE: Kramer has spent a year repositioning UTA while the rest of Hollywood scrambles. Whether that’s momentum or just good timing is the question the next twelve months will answer.

👀 What Got Missed? 👀

The newsletter class spent the weekend tallying protest crowds, debating whether “No Kings” will matter in November, and parsing Brendan Carr’s CPAC remarks. What it largely didn’t ask: what does it mean that the FCC chairman was on stage at a partisan political conference celebrating regulatory outcomes — while the agency he chairs is simultaneously ruling on the very media mergers he touted? The separation between regulator and political actor has effectively dissolved, and the chattering class treated it as a one-day story rather than a structural problem worth sustained examination.

🏆 Newsletter of the Day 🏆

CJR — While the newsletter class has been covering the Weiss/CBS story from Status data and press releases, Amos Barshad went and reported it. His profile of Tony Dokoupil is the most ambitious piece of original journalism in this week’s stack — named sources, anonymous sources, on-the-record CBS pushback, and a throughline that reframes a personality story as an institutional one. Everyone else was aggregating the ratings collapse. Barshad reported the thing underneath it.

The Bottom Line

The creator economy piece and the Carr/CPAC piece are more connected than the newsletter class treated them. Legacy newsrooms are desperately trying to learn audience-building from creators, while the regulator overseeing their distribution infrastructure is openly celebrating their diminishment. The industry is studying YouTube metrics while the rules of the game are being rewritten in real time — and mostly by people who aren’t pretending to be neutral about the outcome.