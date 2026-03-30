Lindsey Graham Spotted Dining at Disney World as DHS Shutdown Drags on

Images of Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at Disney World in Florida ignited backlash as the Department of Homeland Security shutdown stretches into its sixth week, leaving tens of thousands of federal workers unpaid.

Photographs published by TMZ on Sunday showed the South Carolina lawmaker having breakfast in Chef Mickey’s restaurant at the Contemporary Resort as the shutdown hit 44 days.

The outlet drew on the optics, mockingly noting that the buffet line the senator joined was “much shorter than the TSA lines around the country.”

The official press office account of California governor Gavin Newsom even weighed in:

Divas still need vacation https://t.co/aKBhMw0stF — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 29, 2026

Graham defended the trip, telling TMZ: “I was invited to a meeting in South Florida on Friday with Trump official Steve Witkoff to talk about the possibility of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel. I went to Orlando to meet friends after. I’m already back in South Carolina.”

“I voted seven times to fully fund the government. Call a Democrat,” he added.

The shutdown, triggered by a funding impasse over the Department of Homeland Security, has already forced around 50,000 federal workers to go without pay while disruption has been felt in airports across the country, with reports of Transportation Security Administration officers reportedly quitting over the crisis.

The Senate passed a funding bill last week, but House Republican leaders declined to advance it Friday.

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