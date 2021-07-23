Bizarre New York Post ‘Report Card’ Cites Republicans to Give Biden Failing Grades

Three New York Post reporters bylined an article billing itself as President Joe Biden’s ‘report card,” but the only grades mentioned in the article were doled out by conservative think tanks — and Republican elected officials!

The ostensible news article, entitled “Here’s Joe Biden’s report card after six months in the White House,” was co-written by Post correspondents Steven Nelson, David Marcus, and Bruce Golding, and gave no indication that the grades therein were all derived from Biden’s political foes.

Here’s a sampling:

Phil Kerpen of the conservative group American Commitment gave Biden a “C” for hiring Dr. Rochelle Walensky because he doesn’t like the CDC’s mask guidance. Kerpen and Republican Congressman Kevin Brady are cited as giving Biden an “F’ on the economy on the basis of inflation that economists say will not become a serious problem. Ryan Williams, president of the conservative Claremont Institute think tank, gave Biden poor marks for bipartisanship, without assigning a letter grade, saying of the president whose transition to the White House was disrupted by a violent insurrection “President Biden seems determined to deepen our civic divisions and play with the fire that has often consumed republics.” GOP Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan are cited to slam Biden on immigration.

If Bruce Golding’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he is the reporter who wrote the Hunter Biden laptop story that Fox News passed up, and to which Golding refused to add his byline.

One of the oft-cited defenses of right-leaning media outlets is a supposed separation of church and state when it comes to news and opinion. NY Post‘s “report card” is yet another strike against that defense.

