Fox News Publishes Op-Ed Written By John Fetterman: ‘Pennsylvanians Deserve a Leader Who Will Fight for Them’

Pennsylvania will hold its midterm elections one week from today, and in advance of decision day in the Keystone State, John Fetterman wrote an op-ed published by Fox News in which he presented his closing argument as the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate.

The network’s website published Fetterman’s article on Tuesday, wherein the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor laid out his stances and political history for the Fox News audience’s consideration. In the op-ed, Fetterman paints himself as attuned to Pennsylvanians’ concerns about crime and inflation, arguing that his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, has no solutions on those key issues.

From the op-ed:

Whether it’s rising crime or rising costs, we need leaders who actually understand the problems we’re going through here in Pennsylvania, and who have the experience and the ideas to do something about it. I know we need to tackle crime because I live in a community with a serious crime issue. I know that costs are too high because I see it with my own eyes when I’m at Costco. I get these issues because I’ve lived these issues. My opponent Dr. Oz can’t say the same. On inflation, crime, and any number of other issues, he just doesn’t get it. This is a guy who has spent the better part of his life jumping between his ten mansions on his private jet. That’s why his entire campaign has been based on spreading lies about me and my record. There’s a reason why Oz and his allies have spent nearly $100 million attacking me with tons of negative ads – because Oz has no record and no solutions of his own to run on.

Fetterman also outlined his political record, his vision as senator, and his argument against Oz’s ability to connect with Pennsylvanians.

“How can we expect Oz to fight for Pennsylvania if he doesn’t know Pennsylvania and doesn’t understand the problems we are facing?” He says. “When I get to the Senate, Pennsylvanians can trust me to fight for them because that’s what I’ve done for my entire career. I have the experience and solutions to make real, positive change for Pennsylvania’s families. This isn’t some TV show. This is real life. Oz simply doesn’t get it. I do.”

Fetterman and Oz remain in a competitive race as they head into the election’s final stretch, which drew renewed interest in recent days after Fetterman’s rocky debate performance. Fetterman is still recovering from the stroke he had months ago, and because he struggled to perform on stage despite numerous accommodations for his condition, there have renewed concerns about his mental health and capacity to serve as senator.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com