George Conway went on a tear against President Donald Trump in another Washington Post op-ed for his recent attacks on mail-in voting and his floating of a potential election delay — something even a number of Republicans pushed back on.

Conway — husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and co-founder of anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project — says Trump’s recent comments were “a brazen effort to see if he can defraud his way into four more years in the White House,” continuing a pattern for the president to “swindle his way through life.”

He goes through a number of reasons the president’s credibility has plummeted and how he “stands on the verge of electoral oblivion” to say that Trump is trying to cheat and lie again:

Now he peddles a different lie: that somehow extensive “Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good)” would produce “the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.” Hence the supposed need to “Delay the Election.” All untrue, of course. Voting by mail has a long, venerable tradition in this country, most notably the election of 1864, when 150,000 Union soldiers sent in ballots that helped ensure President Abraham Lincoln’s reelection, the preservation of the union and the abolition of slavery. Mailed votes leave a paper trail that renders them less, not more, susceptible to fraud. The fraud is Trump’s: He’s lying so he can buy more time — or so he can delegitimize the vote and blame someone other than himself for his defeat.

Conway concludes by saying that what Trump’s doing means that he must be repudiated not just at the election (“he must lose, and lose badly”), but by history.

“There should be no schools, bridges or statues devoted to Trump. His name should live in infamy, and he should be remembered, if at all, for precisely what he was — not a president, but a blundering cheat,” he writes.

You can read the op-ed here, via the Washington Post.

