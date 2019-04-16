comScore

Hillary Clinton Allies Are Furious at the NY Times For Quoting Advisor’s Mom Against Her Wishes

By Joe DePaoloApr 16th, 2019, 2:08 pm

Former Hillary Clinton campaign staffers and others are furious with The New York Times for publishing a piece in which the mother of ex-Clinton adviser Neera Tanden was quoted in a piece against her wishes.

In a piece which reported that Tanden punched a current Bernie Sanders staffer in the chest, Maya Tanden — the 78-year-old mother of Neera — was quoted as saying that her daughter “can be very aggressive.”

Tanden later shared a statement from her mother:

The inclusion of Tanden’s mother drew widespread criticism from her ex-Clinton campaign colleagues, as well as others across the political spectrum — including a high-profile Times columnist.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction from ex-Clinton staffers:

And here’s a sampling of the reaction from other observers:

Even a prominent Times columnist criticized the paper:

