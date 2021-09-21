Former President Donald Trump’s campaign was aware that some of its claims about fraud in the 2020 election were false, according to an internal memo that was just made public.

The New York Times reported that the memo was released Monday night as part of a defamation lawsuit against the Trump campaign from Eric Cooper, a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems.

The company has been the subject of a torrent of conspiracy theories and false claims regarding the 2020 election. Cooper, as well as Dominion and another voting systems company called Smartmatic, have all launched defamation lawsuits against proponents of those claims.

According to the Times report, the Trump campaign crafted an internal memo acknowledging that its legal team’s allegations against Dominion and Smartmatic were false. The document was put together before the infamous Nov. 19 press conference in which Trump lawyers Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis pushed a series of insane conspiracy theories about the election, suggesting the campaign “sat on its findings.”

From the Times:

Even though the memo was hastily assembled, it rebutted a series of allegations that Ms. Powell and others were making in public. It found: That Dominion did not use voting technology from the software company, Smartmatic, in the 2020 election. That Dominion had no direct ties to Venezuela or to Mr. Soros. And that there was no evidence that Dominion’s leadership had connections to left-wing ‘antifa’ activists, as Ms. Powell and others had claimed.

Its currently unknown if Trump ever saw the memo, though the former president continues to falsely claim he won the election, a claim that fueled the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

