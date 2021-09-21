A New Show! An Old Lie. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Tom Llamas

NBC News Now debuted its first nightly streaming primetime news hour, anchored by senior national correspondent Tom Llamas on Monday.

The hour-long Top Story premiered on Monday night, and will air at 7pm ET Monday through Friday on the streamers various services, most notably to include NBC’s Peacock service.

The premiere episode was a hit, drawing 2.5 million views across all platforms. The NBC News NOW service launched in 2019 and pulls about 60 million views each month on average.

“The goal of this show is to amplify the best of NBC News and the reach of our reporting teams all over the world,” says Llamas in the press release on the premiere. “We hope to keep viewers engaged by sharing a variety of impactful and interesting stories with a deeply journalistic lens.”

NBC says Top Story with Tom Llamas will “explore stories on race, social justice,” and more, and have a “strong emphasis” on issues of interest to Hispanic American viewers. That includes a particular emphasis on immigration and border issues, which Llamas says is personal to him in an interview and profile at the Los Angeles Times about the new show.

In that profile, the Times writes of Llamas and his background that “It’s possible that the future of NBC News started in a Miami dentist office.”

Top Story is the present, at least, and is a big step both for the anchor and for the streaming service.