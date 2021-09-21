A New Show! An Old Lie. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

MEDIA WINNER:
Tom Llamas
NBC News Now debuted its first nightly streaming primetime news hour, anchored by senior national correspondent Tom Llamas on Monday.
The hour-long Top Story premiered on Monday night, and will air at 7pm ET Monday through Friday on the streamers various services, most notably to include NBC’s Peacock service.
The premiere episode was a hit, drawing 2.5 million views across all platforms. The NBC News NOW service launched in 2019 and pulls about 60 million views each month on average.
“The goal of this show is to amplify the best of NBC News and the reach of our reporting teams all over the world,” says Llamas in the press release on the premiere. “We hope to keep viewers engaged by sharing a variety of impactful and interesting stories with a deeply journalistic lens.”
NBC says Top Story with Tom Llamas will “explore stories on race, social justice,” and more, and have a “strong emphasis” on issues of interest to Hispanic American viewers. That includes a particular emphasis on immigration and border issues, which Llamas says is personal to him in an interview and profile at the Los Angeles Times about the new show.
In that profile, the Times writes of Llamas and his background that “It’s possible that the future of NBC News started in a Miami dentist office.”
Top Story is the present, at least, and is a big step both for the anchor and for the streaming service.
MEDIA LOSER:
Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson‘s Monday night remarks quickly became the stuff of Twitter trends for his rant about vaccine mandates. But the eye- and ear-catching shouts about “targeting” Christians and testosterone that dominated reactions ended up missing a key false claim.
“Reports collected by the Biden administration itself indicate that [the number of people who have died from taking the Covid vaccine] is actually in the thousands,” Carlson said toward the end of the most viral clip.
Still, the parts where he said Satanism and the government are using the Covid vaccine to purge the military of “sincere Christians” and “free thinkers,” not to mention “men with high testosterone levels” are an obviously equal shocker for the segment.
Carlson’s apparent “evidence” for this claim was a slide from a U.S. Army PowerPoint, which he said he “obtained” and is meant to address concerns service members may have about the vaccine. He showed on screen in the already infamous clip.
As Michael Luciano notes, Carlson also lamented last night an ivermectin shortage, complaining that you can “buy Xanax by the pound” but not the political football drug.
During the latest rant about vaccines and Satan, Carlson said “If you loved the country, you would not do this.”
Ironic.
