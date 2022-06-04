Kellyanne Conway’s Book Flops – Sells Only 100 Times More Copies Than Meghan McCain in First Week

Despite a heavy promotional tour, former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway‘s book sold just 25,000 copies in its first week — which is still 100 times more than Meghan McCain‘s book sold in its debut.

Conway embarked on an explosive spray of media appearances to promote “Here’s the Deal,” a 500-page tome that included lots of tell-all dish about her inner circle, but little in the way of criticism of former President Donald Trump.

The tour included an exclusive interview with Mediaite Editor-in-Chief Aidan McLaughlin for his The Interview podcast, during which McLaughlin scored a real-time reaction from Conway to Trump’s trashing of her book.

But according to sales data obtained by The Daily Beast, that promotional blitz did not produce much in the way of sales. But Conway had an answer for that:

Former 2016 Donald Trump campaign manager and longtime adviser Kellyanne Conway has sold 25,003 copies of her new memoir since its May 24 release. According to records collected by NPD Book Scan and obtained by The Daily Beast, the memoir, Here’s The Deal, saw early signs of success after hitting The New York Times’ best seller’s list. “#1 New York Times Bestseller in its debut!” Conway proudly told The Daily Beast on Friday afternoon. Conway’s memoir fared far better than Chris Christie’s book, which was a spectacular flop with less than 3,000 copies sold in its first week, yet fell short of the 70,000 copies sold of Trump’s pricey picture book.

If Conway is in a comparing mood, she can take comfort in the fact that she sold over 100 times what McCain’s Bad Republican: A Memoir — released on April 26 — sold in its first week: According to the Washington Examiner, the book had only sold 244 copies as of that Friday.

That report was based on the same NPD Bookscan data that The Daily Beast used to report on Conway’s book.

