Trump Tells Kellyanne Conway to ‘Go Back to Her Crazy Husband,’ Denies Claim She Told Him He Lost 2020 Election

Former President Donald Trump took aim at his former campaign manager and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Thursday after she claimed in her book that she told him he had lost the 2020 presidential election.

“I may have been the first person Donald Trump trusted in his inner circle who told him that he had come up short this time,” Conway wrote in her new book, Here is the Deal.

“It wasn’t the result I wanted. It wasn’t the result some 74 million Americans — by far the largest number of people ever to vote for an incumbent president — wanted,” she added.

Trump hit back on his Truth Social account in a bombastic post hitting Conway over her complicated marriage to Trump critic George Conway and doubled down on his debunked allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

“Kellyanne Conway never told me that she thought we lost the election,” Trump wrote.

“If she had I wouldn’t have dealt with her any longer – she would have been wrong – could go back to her crazy husband,” the former president added, directly refuting Conway’s claim.

“Writing books can make people say some very strange things. I wonder why? Got 12 million more votes than we did the first time, the most votes, by far, of any sitting President. The election was RIGGED. They used Covid to cheat and steal, and the evidence is massive and indisputable,” Trump added.

“See ‘2000 Mules,” he concluded, referencing Dinesh D’Souza’s recent conspiracy theory-based film. D’Souza’s claims in the movie are so outlandish that even Tucker Carlson did not air them, resulting in D’Souza attacking the top-rated host in cable news and being, apparently, disappeared from Fox’s airways.

Conway told Insider that she last spoke with Trump on Tuesday and that she fully expects him to run in 2024 as the GOP frontrunner.

“If President Trump decides to run again in 2024, he is the leader of the America First movement,” Conway told the outlet, continuing to praise the former president. “He will be the frontrunner and many Americans who are angry, appalled, and deeply and negatively affected by the Biden-Harris administration and its policies will be very pleased to have that happen.”

