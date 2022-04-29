Kyrsten Sinema Brags Cleavage Has ‘Extraordinarily Persuasive Effect’ on ‘Uptight’ GOP Colleagues

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has a secret weapon when dealing with her Republican colleagues, one that she says has an “extraordinarily persuasive effect.”

Sinema has bragged to other Democrats that it is her “cleavage” that wins over “uptight” Republican men, according to excerpts from the upcoming book This Will Not Pass by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns reported on this week by the Washington Free Beacon.

The book centers around the January 6, 2020 Capitol riot and President Joe Biden’s first year in the White House. It has until early May to actually hit shelves, but several bits of material from Martin and Burns have already stirred up major controversy. Audio recordings revealed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) blasting Donald Trump and questioning his leadership privately after the Capitol riot. Another excerpt revealed Trump himself lashing out at Republican leaders like McCarthy, diagnosing him with an “inferiority complex.”

On Sinema, Martin and Burns write that she “boasted knowingly to colleagues and aides that her cleavage had an extraordinary persuasive effect on the uptight men of the GOP.” The Arizona senator said it’s “easy” for her to “charm” Republican men, according to the report on the book.

Sinema does work more with Republicans than many of her Democratic colleagues. She and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) have been two major obstacles for the White House and Democrats, as the senators have tipped the scales and opposed legislation from the administration, creating controversy among their own party.

According to the upcoming book, among those in the party perplexed by Sinema is the president himself, who finds the moderate Democrat about as difficult to grasp as TikTok.

“One person close to the president likened Biden’s perplexity at Sinema to his difficulty grasping his grandchildren’s use of the viral-video app TikTok,” the book reportedly reads. “He wanted to relate, but he just didn’t quite get it.”

