National Review Writer Brutally Called Out After Defending Fellow Lakeside Lounger Clarence Thomas

The National Review published a defense of Justice Clarence Thomas’s undisclosed vacations paid for by Republican donor Harlan Crow, though the essay failed to note that it was written by someone who was on those very same vacations.

Mark Paoletta, general counsel of the Office of Management and Budget during the Trump administration, wrote a piece for the magazine entitled “Justice Thomas Acted Properly and Was Not Required to Disclose His Trips.”

The article is clearly intended as a rebuttal to the public uproar that has surrounded Thomas ever since ProPublica released their deep dive into the friendship between him and Crow.

Paoletta’s piece rejects accusations that Thomas’s non-disclosures run afoul of the law, demeaning the outrage as more Left-wing attacks against him. It also included Paoletta’s disclosure about his own works and friendliness with Thomas:

Full disclosure: I worked on Justice Thomas’s confirmation as a lawyer in White House in 1991, have co-edited a book on him titled Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words, and remain close friends with him. I have also represented Ginni Thomas in the January 6 Committee inquiry.

What Paoletta didn’t disclose, however, is that he was featured in ProPublica’s report too.

The outlet provided a picture of Paoletta, Crow and Thomas on vacation in Indonesia back in 2019, and the three were painted sitting together at Crow’s private lakeside resort. Here’s what they had about him vacationing with the Thomasas while he was still in the Trump administration:

Paoletta was bound by executive branch ethics rules at the time and told ProPublica that he discussed the trip with an ethics lawyer at his agency before accepting the Crows’ invitation. “Based on that counsel’s advice, I reimbursed Harlan for the costs,” Paoletta said in an email. He did not respond to a question about how much he paid Crow. (Paoletta has long been a pugnacious defender of Thomas and recently testified before Congress against strengthening judicial ethics rules. “There is nothing wrong with ethics or recusals at the Supreme Court,” he said, adding, “To support any reform legislation right now would be to validate these vicious political attacks on the Supreme Court,” referring to criticism of Thomas and his wife.)

This did not go unnoticed by news watchers on Twitter, since a lot of them are now sharing his pictures with Crow and Thomas while questioning his ability to defend them:

Breaking: Reporter that got free expensive vacations says getting free expensive vacations is ok. — George Kane (@tweetingiswrong) April 27, 2023

This is as succinct a rebuttal as I can imagine. https://t.co/gfb92NAEjc — Philip Bump (@pbump) April 27, 2023

Mark Paoletta failed to disclose that he joined Justice Thomas on these trips https://t.co/dEZMy19bkl https://t.co/slhgE9AkJ9 — Zachary Pleat (@zpleat) April 27, 2023

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com